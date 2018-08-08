A 51-year-old Wellington man has been charged with making an intimate visual recording.

Police Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said the man appeared in Wellington District Court yesterday and was remanded on bail.

He is due to appear again on August 13.

McKee said police have identified a number of victims and will be making contact with each of them to ensure they receive the appropriate welfare and support.

"As the matter is before thecourt, no further comment can be made at this time."

An "intimate visual recording" is defined as a recording made without a person's knowledge or consent and showing the person naked or partly clothed. The crime carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

