A woman says the "disgusting" state of the property across the road is turning potential buyers away from her home.

Now a council has issued the owners with an order to clean it up by next week.

Shirley Reay has her Waitere St property in Marton on the market and says about five otherwise interested buyers have pulled out, citing the house across the road as a reason not to put in an offer.

It appears to be abandoned and has rubbish strewn over the section including whiteware, household rubbish, cars and barbecues - and that's just outside.

Advertisement

Reay said there was a smell wafting from the place last week.

"It's just everywhere. We've seen rats, we've seen all sorts of stuff happening. It's just got worse and worse and worse.

Shirley Reay says residents have had enough of the "disgusting" house across the road from her. Photos/ Zaryd Wilson

"My big bugbear is that nobody will look at this house while that's there and I've got to sell it."

About six residents of the street have signed letters to the Rangitikei District Council asking it to do something about it.

"We've all had enough," Reay said. "If I had my way a bulldozer would go through it. That's what it needs."

Residents say the Waitere Rd property has been abandoned for a few weeks.

Council staff have visited the offending property and chief executive Ross McNeil said it had issued an abatement notice and cleansing order under the Health Act which will remain in place until August 14.

"If the order is not complied with council will take further steps to clear the property – both inside and outside," he said.

Whiteware and rubbish bags cover the property's front section.

Reay is booked into a retirement village in Feilding and need to sell her house by October "otherwise I lose my place in the rest home".

She said no one had been living at the property for about a month.