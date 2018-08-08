Arise Kiwi monarchists - you'll soon be able to download your very own portrait of the Queen. For free.

In news likely to surprise many New Zealanders, Queen Elizabeth's special edition Kiwi portrait even used to be mailed out to residents as a print before technology and, no doubt cost-saving measures, reigned supreme.

But they're not worried about cost across the ditch, where Australians can still order their own free hard copy to hang in a pride of place at home.

The Aussies have just discovered they can still get a print posted out to them, thanks to the taxpayer, after a story in Vice magazine.

Advertisement

It revealed that under the country's "constituents' request program," Australian residents were eligible to receive certain "nationhood material" including the portrait, flags and recordings of the national anthem.

This portrait of the Queen, wearing her NZ honours, was released in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee.

A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Governor General's office today confirmed that Kiwis could also get their own portrait of the Queen, if requested.

She said the Ministry of Culture and Heritage used to provide "poster-sized prints" for free but that had been axed.

The portraits were then available on its website but were pulled down to some concerns around their possible illegitimate use, such people making money off it.

But those concerns had since been allayed and the spokeswoman confirmed the link intends to put back on their website so Kiwis can download the official photo, specifically taken for New Zealanders.

The image even features her wearing a special silver fern brooch.

The spokeswoman said whenever they posted a photo of the Queen on their Facebook page it proved very popular - with massive amounts of likes, comments and shares from avid followers.

However, the interest in people asking for her official New Zealand portrait is a little lacklustre.

"We probably get between 12 and 20 people getting in touch with us ... it's often RSAs or rest homes, schools or clubs."

Her current portrait photo - which the Herald has requested - was about 10 years old, the spokeswoman said.

It was unclear when or if the Queen would be sitting down for a new Kiwi photo shoot any time soon.