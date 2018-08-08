A Department of Conservation worker spent a night hunkered down in Northland bush after becoming separated from a fellow worker and becoming lost.

A team of police and trained search and rescue personal were heading into the bush at Waimamaku, 15km south east of Opononi on the Hokianga harbour, at about 9am today.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said police got a phone call from the lost DoC worker about 6pm yesterday saying the duo had been scheduled to return that evening but he was lost.

Well equipped with warm clothing and outdoor gear, he was told to stay put overnight.

Police said his fellow worker had made it to a hut in the area.

Gray said police had decided to walk into the bush this morning as yesterday they were losing daylight.