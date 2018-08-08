As if we needed another reason to celebrate our feline friendships, an entire day is devoted to cats around the world.

International Cat Day is celebrated worldwide and is the purrfect day for cats to receive extra love from their owners than usual.

International Cat Day is held annually on August 8 and celebrates all that we love and hate about cats.

Not to be mistaken with World Cat Day, International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Auckland's Barista Cats cafe celebrated the day by giving their cats extra special cuddles throughout the day.