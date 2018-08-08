Heavy rain is falling across parts of Auckland tonight and the central North Island.

It's been a damp day for most of the country with 60mm of rain recorded at Arthurs Pass in the last 12 hours. Heavy rain is beginning to hit the central North Island this evening.

Parts of Auckland are also wet this evening as a rain band passes over the city.

A front that lay over the central South Island moved slowly northwards reaching the North Island this evening, and is expected to move quickly away to the east overnight.

Advertisement

This front is preceded by a strong, moist northerly flow, and is followed by unsettled westerlies.

Heavy rain watches remain in place for Mount Taranaki, Nelson west of Motueka, Buller and Westland from Hokitika northwards, the Marlborough Sounds to the Richmond Ranges, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

Conditions Dry out for Most of the Country Tomorrow It's been a damp day for majority of the country today with 60mm of rain recorded at Arthurs Pass in the last 12 hours and northely winds currently gusting up to 94km/h in the hill suburbs of Wellington. The front bringing the wet and windy weather will be a distant memory for most tomorrow with any persistent rain expected to clear East Cape last around dawn. However, another front will thow a spanner in the mix for west and southern regions of the far south. As always, for a more detailed forecast for your region head to metservice.com ^AC Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, 7 August 2018

A strong wind watch is also in place for Taranaki, mainly south of the mountain, Wellington and Marlborough.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Buller and Westland north of Hokitika this evening, and about western Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds, Taranaki and Taumarunui this overnight.

These thunderstorms if they occur have the potential to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 20mm/hr and small hail.

The front bringing the wet and windy weather will be a distant memory for most tomorrow with any persistent rain expected to clear East Cape around dawn.

However, another front will throw a spanner in the mix for west and southern regions of the far south.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny for much of the North Island, with just a few clearing morning showers for the East Cape.

There will be some cloud at times in the west south of Taranaki which may deliver a light shower or two, mainly in the morning.

Lots of different clouds forming west of the Tararua range in the last 3 hours. Strong northwest winds & moist, stable atmosphere are a perfect recipe for lenticular clouds forming parallel to these ranges. Want to know more about mountain waves - see https://t.co/WoDXsi0gRT ^AC pic.twitter.com/b1NwTH1WhG — MetService (@MetService) August 8, 2018

For the South Island, rain pushes onto South Westland from midday with heavy falls developing.

It will be mainly dry in the east with some high cloud, and a few spots of rain possible about Southland and Otago. These showers will then move through for a time in the evening with a southwest change.

On Friday, a slow-moving front weakens over central New Zealand as a ridge of high pressure spreads over southern New Zealand from the west.

The ridge moves on to central New Zealand on Saturday, while a weak trough affects northern New Zealand and a northerly flow develops over southern New Zealand.

On Sunday, the ridge moves away to the east, directing a moist northerly flow over the country, which strengthens in the far south ahead of a trough approaching from the Tasman Sea.

There is low confidence a warning will be required for severe gale northerlies and heavy rain in Fiordland on Sunday.