Police, AMI Insurance and an Auckland dairy owner are urging small business owners to take extra security measures.

Small businesses make up 97 per cent of all businesses in New Zealand and in recent times have been the subject of many attacks and robberies.

Creating a video alongside police, Just Mart owner Judy Xu offered her business as the showcase for the new campaign.

Constable Charlie Laumatia also features in the video and explains that there are seven steps owners can make in their stores.

Advertisement

Owners should control access to the shop, see others and be seen, clearly layout the store, keep it clean and tidy, use active security, manage and maintain business and train staff to be vigilant against offenders.

Xu knows first hand what its like to be the target of crime - her Auckland city centre store was robbed in October last year.

Her husband was working when five offenders came into the store, threatened him with a knife and took off with cigarettes and $1000 cash.

"I'm very worried, very scared. Five people came in and hurt my husband. They pushed him to the ground," she said.

Since then Xu has worried that it will happen again and is urging other small business owners to take extra security precautions in store.

Starring in a new video alongside the police and AMI, Xu hopes others will see the video and make the changes it suggests.

AMI's general manager for small business Andrew Francis says they are proud to partner with police to help prevent crime.

"I really commend Mrs Xu for her bravery in speaking out, despite what her family has been through," Francis said.

"Small businesses are at the heart of New Zealand, making up 97% of all businesses. So it's important we support shop owners to protect themselves and their livelihoods.