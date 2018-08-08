Three firefighters admitted to hospital for observation after attending a chemical incident in Christchurch this morning have been discharged.

Fire and Emergency NZ Christchurch area commander Dave Stackhouse said the three were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being exposed to an airborne chemical irritant following a chemical spill at a factory in Bromley.

They were assessed and discharged a few hours later.

Eight other people were also taken to hospital.

Fire crews were called to the Argus Heating premises on Maces Rd at 9.32am.

It was initially thought the substance was hydrogen peroxide, but was subsequently determined to be an organic peroxide.

A total of six appliances plus a command unit attended the incident.

The building was ventilated and returned to the control of the property owners about 1pm.