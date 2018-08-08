Police have concerns for the safety of a Dunedin man missing for four days.

Jonathan (Joey) Robson-Carter is described as about 180cm, of slim build and clean shaven.

He has been missing from his Dunedin home since Saturday, police said.

It was unknown what Jonathan was wearing at the time, but he has been known to wear black jeans, a grey or dark coloured hoodie, and a 'Speight's' logo cap.

Police said they had concerns for his safety and well-being and asked for anyone with information to contact their local police station.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.