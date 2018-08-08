Police have blown the whistle on an award-winning Otago rugby referee after he blew a ''shockingly high'' breath-alcohol level.

Nigel Clifford McLachlan's sin bin was the dock of the Dunedin District Court where he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard the 50-year-old had just officiated the Southern Region club rugby final in which Clutha beat Crescent 43-25 at Balclutha on July 28.

''There was a big celebration afterwards,'' duty lawyer Ann Leonard said.

Advertisement

The post-match refreshments went well into added time and at 1.27am, McLachlan was making his way home to his farm in Popotunoa.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris George said the defendant was first seen veering into the wrong lane - half his vehicle crossing the centre line.

McLachlan veered back and crossed the touchline on the left side, too, before police pulled him over.

He blew 938mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

McLachlan said he had consumed two or three bottles of beer.

Judge Thomas Ingram was sceptical.

''You were too drunk to stand up, really,'' he said.

The defendant had no previous convictions and the judge gave him credit for his ''excellent record''.

Leonard said McLachlan usually had his wife pick him up after such functions but she had recently had an operation and was unavailable for chauffeur duty.

She could not explain the man's decision to drive home in such a state.

McLachlan - who was named senior referee of the year at last year's Otago Rugby Referees Association awards - was fined $1000, court costs $130 and banned from driving for 28 days.

Once that period elapses, he will be able to apply for an alcohol interlock device to be fitted to his car which will remain in place for a year.

McLachlan will then be eligible for a zero-alcohol licence for three years.