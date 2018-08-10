You helped propel most from dream to screen — now you can watch favourite Kiwi films for free in a Lotto ticket exchange promotion.

The national lottery is inviting players to exchange their Lotto tickets, no matter how old, for a free double pass to special screenings of six New Zealand films.

The one-night only screenings will take place in six regional centres.

The first, of Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople will take place at Starlight Cinema in Taupō on Monday, followed by Second Hand Wedding at Kāpiti Coast's Event Cinemas Coastlands two nights later.

The World's Fastest Indian, the story of Kiwi speed bike racer Burt Munro and his much-modified Indian Scout motorcycle, will screen at Reading Cinemas Invercargill on August 20.

Cheeky Hobson speaks to Wal and the dog in a scene from the Footrot Flats: A Dog's Tale. Image / Supplied

Oamaru's Limelight Cinema will host animated comedy Footrot Flats on August 22 while Whale Rider will be on show at Gisborne's Odeon Theatre on August 27.

The final film to screen is 1980s Billy T James-starring comedy, Came a Hot Friday, at Event Cinemas in New Plymouth on August 29.

Lotto tickets can be exchanged for free double passes to the special screenings at the selected cinemas one week prior to screenings, with passes available on a first-in, first-served basis.

Lotto New Zealand head of corporate communications Kirsten Robinson said they wanted to thank Lotto players for their important role in making Kiwi films possible.

"We know that Lotto holds a special place in Kiwis' hearts. But what players may not know is that every time they play our games they are not only helping support the Kiwi film industry, but are making an invaluable contribution to thousands of community organisations all over the country."

Billy T James starred in 1985 hit Came a Hot Friday. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Film Commission chief executive Annabelle Sheehan said lottery funding had been essential to the success of the New Zealand film industry.

"[It] has allowed us to create some incredible films that have not only resonated with New Zealanders, but with people all over the world."

Lotto returned $272m to the community via the NZ Lottery Grants board in the 2016/17 financial year. Approximately $14m of funding goes to the NZ Film Commission each year.