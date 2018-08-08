A man who escaped from police custody in Auckland is a patched gang member with a history of serious violence, police warn.

Darcy Hayes, 48, escaped from the Auckland District Court yesterday about 1.10pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid, from Auckland City Crime Squad, said Hayes has links in the Auckland area, and is known to frequent the Bay of Plenty. He may have links in the Upper South Island too.

"Hayes is a patched gang member and has an extensive history of serious offending.

Advertisement

He was last seen wearing grey slim-fitting pants and a blue long sleeve hooded jacket with a white zip up the front and white zip pockets. Photo / NZ Police

"Police are asking the public to report any sightings or information to us immediately," Schmid said.

"Police remind anyone who is found to aid or assist a wanted offender to evade police, that is a criminal offence and they will be held to account."

Hayes is described as being 177cm tall and of medium to slim build. He has two large tattoos of skulls on the front of his neck and a glove tattooed on the back of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing grey slim-fitting pants and a blue long sleeve hooded jacket with a white zip up the front and white zip pockets.

Hayes is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him please call 111 immediately, or if you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.