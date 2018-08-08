A 34-year-old man Christchurch man caught with 30,000 child porn photos and videos has been jailed for 25 months.

Corey Andrew Challis pleaded guilty to two representative charges at Christchurch District Court after being found with 29,380 objectionable images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and exploitation saved on his work computer and external hard drive.

Department of Internal Affairs' censorship manager Stephen Waugh said Challis' employer discovered the image files and reported the matter to them.

"It is of particular concern to us when offenders download and view child sexual exploitation and abuse images while at work," Waugh said.

"This can potentially widen the victimisation circle for the children in these images as well as expose unsuspecting colleagues to these abuse images.

"We are proactive in our investigation of this material, but we also appreciate the support we get from employers and the community. We are focused on eliminating the abuse the creation of this material subjects children to as well as the effect of the material on homes and the community."

Who to contact

• If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, contact the DIA's Censorship team.

• If you are the victim of a child abuse crime, visit the Child Abuse: Directory for information and support.

• If you or someone you know are struggling, contact organisations such as Safe Network, WellStop, and STOP, local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.