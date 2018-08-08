Police are appealing for any information on a man who has been missing from Motueka since Saturday.

Jason Campbell, 35, who has been missing since August 4, is described as being 174cm tall, of thin build with dark hair.

His Silver Nissan caravan, set up for camping, was located on Takaka Hill on Tuesday.

Search and Rescue teams are searching the area.

Advertisement

Police have concerns for Jason's safety and wellbeing and ask for anyone with information about him to please contact their local police station.