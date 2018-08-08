Māori TV union workers have gone on strike at what they say is a lack of respect and favourable treatment of non-union members.

E tū union industry co-ordinator Joe Gallagher said about 35 people, including workers and supporters, had turned out to picket outside Māori TV's South Auckland studios.

The 24-hour strike came after talks last Thursday over a collective agreement collapsed.

Gallagher said the dispute was about a lack of respect for union members.

"The company said to us in October last year it needed to reset its financial plan and would get back to us in November, but that never happened.

"Communication was poor, then over Christmas non-union members got a bonus and a pay rise. I tried to reach out to the company but got no response until we served our strike notice."

They received a new offer last week, but the workers found it "unacceptable", Gallagher said.

"I went back to the company with what I thought was a reasonable offer, and it was rejected.

"We were really close on the money offered, and on addressing the humiliation our members feel in the wake of the favourable treatment by Māori TV of its non-union members.

"We remain committed to reaching a settlement."

Māori TV chief executive Keith Ikin said they too remained committed to working with the union.

The offer of a base pay rise and a payment based on individual performance made during talks was equitable with non-union members and consistent across the organisation, Ikin said.

A contingency plan had been put in place to ensure viewers were not impacted by any strike action.

A Māori TV spokeswoman said the company employed about 150 full-time employees, 29 who were E tū union members.

About a third of union members were not striking today, she said.