Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for the kidnapping and robbery of an 87-year-old man in Hastings.

The woman was due to appear in Hastings District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Detectives say pensioner David Geor was forced into the back of his car by a number of offenders outside Countdown Hastings in the afternoon of July 28 afternoon, where he was then driven to several ATM machines, made to withdraw cash from his account, and hand it to his attackers.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate anyone else involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local Police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Donations, well-wishes and offers of support flooded in for the pensioner following the attack.

Tremains Community Trust also donated $1000.

Age Concern in Flaxmere gifted a small audible personal alarm for Mr Geor, as part of its Stay Safe project.

Countdown Hastings store manager Richard O'Mahony had said: ''Like all New Zealanders, we were shocked to hear about what happened and our thoughts are with the man involved."