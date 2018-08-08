Suddenly feeling lucky today? It might be worth buying a Lotto ticket, with a smooth $18 million up for grabs tonight.

Saturday's Powerball prize of $16m was not struck; so has rolled over to make up the big prize.

And if that was not potentially life-changing enough, Strike Four has also clocked over and is up to $300,000.

Saturday's draw resulted in a $1m prize packet for a winner in Whangārei who purchased their ticket from the Otaika Lotto & Post Shop.

For those wondering what all that money could get you - apart from a random family holiday, car upgrade or shopping spree - here are some other things you could get for such a prize.

With the average asking price for a house in Auckland now at $959,067, you could get about 18 houses for you and some of your favourite relatives or friends.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, how about owning your own private island?

The only privately-owned island in Northland's Cavalli Islands, Motukawaiti Island, is up for sale with an asking price of $16m.

That still leaves a bit left over to keep the family happy.

Or maybe you're one of those Cadbury Caramilk lovers still trying to get your hands on a box.

Going for almost $70 for a box of 10 on TradeMe, you could buy 257 boxes of the chocolate gold with some of the change.

Or, with all that money, you could probably just buy the chocolate factory outright.