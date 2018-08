A person is trapped following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Wellsford that has closed one lane.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are in attendance at the incident between Wellsford and Te Hana

"They [the victims] are being extricated by rescue equipment now," a FENZ spokesman said.

NZTA said the collision is blocking the northbound lane and the road remained under stop/go access.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or allow extra time.