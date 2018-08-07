A 28-year-old woman and her co-accused have entered not guilty pleas after being jointly charged with the murder of an Auckland teenager.

The woman appeared today in the High Court at Auckland accused of murdering Dimetrius Pairama last month in the suburb of Māngere.

Her lawyer, Matthew Goodwin, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Her co-accused also entered a not guilty plea via his lawyer, Shane Tait.

Justice Simon Moore granted both defendants, who had been remanded in custody, interim name suppression because of health, safety and security concerns.

However, he said a hearing will be required if name suppression is still sought after the pair's next appearance in October.

Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8.

An autopsy revealed the 17-year-old had died the day before.

Pairama was a student at Northland College in Kaikohe.