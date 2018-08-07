Auckland motorists are being warned of delays after a multiple car crash just after the Victoria Park Tunnel.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident heading northbound towards the Harbour Bridge.

Three vehicles are involved in the crash, which occurred about 6.30am. It is not yet known whether anyone is injured.

The NZ Transport Agency said as a result, the left lane, in St Mary's Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel was blocked.

Drivers were told to: "Merge right with care and expect delays.''

Citybound traffic between Oteha Valley Rd and Esmonde Rd was moderate to heavy at 6.45am, while congestion was heavy between Papakura and Takanini heading into the city.

Traffic was building in Princes St, in particular, authorities said.

Meanwhile, motorists heading into town on the Northwestern Motorway are also being told to expect delays from the Victoria Park Tunnel crash; which is causing delays in the Northern Link road.

Congestion is heavy between Hobsonville and Lincoln roads, while west-bound traffic is free flowing; as is traffic in the Waterview Tunnel.

Those travelling on the Southern Motorway, in both directions, will be happy to know that traffic is free flowing.