Traffic is starting to ease now after a multiple car crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway led to delays early this morning.

Emergency services were called to an accident heading northbound towards the Harbour Bridge about 6.30am.

Three vehicles were involved. It is not known whether anyone was injured.

The left lane, at St Mary's Bay, after the Victoria Park Tunnel was blocked for some time and caused delays in the area.

By 7.30am, authorities said the crash had been cleared and congestion in the area had eased.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:30AM

A crash is blocking the left lane northbound in St Mary's Bay after the Victoria Park Tunnel. Merge right with care & expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/5ontX94KGU — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 7, 2018

Citybound traffic between Oteha Valley Rd and Esmonde Rd was moderate to heavy at 6.45am, while congestion was heavy between Papakura and Takanini heading into the city.

Traffic was building in Princes St, in particular, authorities said.

Meanwhile, motorists heading into town on the Northwestern Motorway are also being told to expect delays from the Victoria Park Tunnel crash, which is causing delays in the Northern Link road.

Congestion is heavy between Hobsonville and Lincoln roads, while west-bound traffic is free flowing; as is traffic in the Waterview Tunnel.

Those travelling on the Southern Motorway, southbound, should know traffic is congested through Hillsborough Rd. Otherwise, traffic is free-flowing northbound.