Two Westfield mall security guards in South Auckland have been stood down following an ugly incident between staff and a mother and daughter.

The fallout follows video that was provided to the Herald showing a confrontation between the mother and daughter and several Manukau City Westfield Mall security staff. The argument started in the food hall and spilled out to the street.

An investigation into the incident was under way and two of the centre's security guards had been stood down while the investigation took place, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Police had also investigated events related to this incident.

Advertisement

The video was taken yesterday at the Manukau City Westfield Mall and showed a woman and her teenage daughter being asked by mall staff to leave the premises.

As the woman and her daughter are escorted out the mother turns to re-enter the mall and is grabbed by a security guard and she falls to the ground.

The confrontation then spills out onto the street as several onlookers gather around.

The incident took place inside and outside of the Manukau City Westfield Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Greg Bowker

The mother is spoken to by security staff outside before the video shows her daughter swinging at a female guard.

The video carries on for another minute, during which the daughter takes two more swings at other members of mall security.

The daughter can be heard saying "You want some too bro?" before taking a swing at a guard.

Police have been approached for comment.