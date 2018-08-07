A 48-year-old man escaped from police custody this afternoon in Auckland.

Darcy Hayes went missing from the Auckland District Court and police are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Hayes is said to have contacts throughout the Auckland region. Police did not mention if he is a threat to the public.

Members of the public who have information on his whereabouts or have information which might help, are asked to call the Auckland City District Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.

