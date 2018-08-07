Evidence that spring is on the way can be found in the form of lambs.

Cornwall Park has welcomed the arrival of two playful lambs and their birth highlights the stack of good weather in the region recently.

Auckland has spent the past week basking in sunshine, reaching a high of 17 degrees yesterday, but that is set to change.

The early lambs frolic at Cornwall Park. Photo / Greg Bowker

Metservice meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said the weather would take a brief turn for the worse before recovering towards the weekend.

Advertisement

"The day [Wednesday] will start with cloudy periods and showers for the region then we have rain developing by the evening.

"On Thursday … it's going to be mainly fine with early showers, mostly in the western parts of the region," she said.

The weather is set to steady from Thursday onwards and continue through the weekend with mainly fine spells and light winds.