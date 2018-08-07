A truck and trailer has rolled on State Highway 2 near Gisborne injuring two people.

The logging truck rolled north of Gisborne just after 2.30pm and is completely blocking the road.

One person has been seriously injured and the other has minor injuries.

SH2 WAIPAOA, GISBORNE - CRASH - 3:30PM

Due to a #truck and trailer roll, the road is CLOSED near the intersection with Lavenham Road. Emergency services are on-site. Please avoid the area. ^EL pic.twitter.com/UDG2xEOVg0 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) August 7, 2018

Motorists travelling near 1720 Matawai Rd are being urged to follow instructions from emergency services.

There are no available detours on State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne and the New Zealand Transport Agency has told motorists to avoid the area or delay travel.

The only alternative route is via SH35, which would add approximately 5 hours to the journey.