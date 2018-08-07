A woman told a Northland jury she saw murder accused Rawden Yates carrying what appeared to be a firearm a day after gang member Kimble Moore was last seen.

Tania Te Paa gave evidence in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday against Yates who is accused of killing Moore in the Far North in 2016.

Moore was shot in the back twice and once on the side. His body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Fairburn area, six months after he was reported missing by his partner.

Paa said she saw Yates' uncle Stephen Yates with another man at the Kaitaia District Court on the morning of March 17, 2016 and she ended up in a Toyota Surf with the two men.

They drove towards Kaeo and on the way back to Kaitaia the next morning, she said they went to visit a friend of Stephen Yates.

After spending time in the kitchen, Paa said she decided to get her cigarettes from the Toyota Surf when she was startled by someone coming at her from the barn area.

She later learnt that shirtless person was Rawden "Big Boy" Yates. Paa said he had a concealed grey, steel object that was long and straight. She did not see the whole object but said it seemed like a gun.

He walked quickly towards the house and did not say anything to her. Paa said the Rawden Yates seemed angry with his uncle and asked him what was in the Toyota Surf.

Both men, she said, argued for about an hour before coming inside the house where she gave them a massage.

As Paa, Stephen Yates and his friend were leaving, Paa said she saw Moore's partner Shinella Simeon and her daughter arrive.

The trial before Justice Mathew Downs continues.