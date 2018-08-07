The whale stranded on a Baylys Beach in Northland has been euthanised following a karakia from local iwi.

The euthanasia took place at 1.45pm, successfully.

Iwi and the Department of Conservation (DoC) will remain with the carcasses tonight and the flensing process (the breaking down of the carcass) will start tomorrow.

A specialist from DoC was flown from a southern region to shoot the whale after iwi, Dr Visser's team, DoC and Project Jonah decided there was ''absolutely no chance of survival''.

Visser said it was a humane end for the whale which two days and nights of rescue attempts and life-prolonging care by experts and an army of volunteers had been unable to save.

Before the euthanasia several kaumatua spoke, thanking the many people who had helped and lent support in other ways in the wake of the stranding, giving special thanks to Visser and her team.

Snow Tane and Sonny Nesbit from Te Roroa, who had also spent long hours on the beach, described the outcome as disappointing.

A karakia was given by Fancis Toko from Kaihu and both Te Roroa iwi and Te Uri o Hau offered karakia and haka to bless and honour the two dead whales.

Whangārei Police sent officers to Ripiro Beach soon after midday to help Dargaville Police keep the 500-plus onlookers clear of the scene.

The Whangārei officers were to help staff the Dargaville station as all available local police from there were at the beach.

DoC, whale expert Dr Ingrid Visser, Project Jonah and iwi made the decision at 8.15am this morning.

The whale had been stuck in the mid-tide zone on the beach southwest of Dargaville since Sunday morning.

DoC Operations Manager Stephen Stoole said the attempts to re-float the surviving mature whale had been unsuccessful.

''The whale's condition is deteriorating, she is in distress and unlikely to survive,'' he said.

"Those with the whales did all they could to keep them comfortable and attempt refloating. A big thanks to Te Roroa, Te Uri o Hau, Project Jonah, Ingrid Visser and her team and Northland locals who worked alongside DoC staff to help the whales as much as possible.

''This is a sad outcome and a decision not taken lightly."

Visser said the tides today were expected to be even smaller than yesterday, when tides were not high enough to re-float the whale.