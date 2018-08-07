A 17-year-old who spat in a police officer's face after injuring another officer could be facing home detention and a $10,000 bill for damage caused during a chase.

Appearing in Hastings District Court yesterday, Jehziah Bartlett, of Hastings, pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the two hours of mayhem which ended with a crash at about midday on June 27.

He drove an SUV into the rear of a patrol car after careening through roadworks, scattering road workers and knocking over road markers.

Bartlett admitted dangerous driving causing injury, reckless driving, failing to stop for police and assaulting an officer.

Advertisement

Judge Geoff Rea remanded Bartlett on bail for sentencing on October 4, ordering reports including an assessment of home detention options.

According to a police summary, Bartlett first came to police attention when he was clocked driving the vehicle at 103 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Hastings.

He did not stop, speeding through the Queen's Square park area, and police had to abandon a pursuit soon afterwards because of the speeds in city streets and dangers to police and the public.

The vehicle at one stage flew over a culvert as its bumper began to come adrift.

Over the following 90 minutes police received several complaints about the manner in which the vehicle was being driven, including one in which it was said to have passed two vehicles close to a school crossing in suburban Raureka.

The end came after the vehicle was driven through the roadworks on State Highway 2 between Poukawa and Hastings, which had a 30 km/h temporary speed limit, and crashed near Paki Paki.

The officer in the car was knocked out and required hospital treatment, the summary said. Bartlett was arrested in a struggle during which he spat in an officer's face.

Police are considering seeking reparation for the patrol car's damage, costing more than $10,000 to repair.