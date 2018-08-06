Warning: This article contains information that some may find distressing.

An Auckland school community is rallying support after a body was discovered on school grounds.

Westlake Boys' High School Headmaster David Ferguson told the Herald there was an incident on Saturday, with an adult male in his late 20s was found near the school's bottom fields.

"The police attended the scene and the investigation is currently with the coroner," he said.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended a sudden death on Saturday morning at the school.

The Ministry of Education also said it was aware of the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the school and community," deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said.

"We have offered the support of our Traumatic Incident Team, however the school is being supported by their guidance counsellors.

"They know we are here to support them if needed."

Westlake Boys' High School is located on Auckland's North Shore and provides secondary education for more than 2000 boys in Years 9 to 13.

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. If you need to talk to someone:

• Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or (09) 522 2999. Free text 4357 (HELP)

• Call Youthline on 0800 376 633

• Call Samaritans on 0800 726 666

