Warning: This article contains information that some may find distressing.
An Auckland school community is rallying support after a body was discovered on school grounds.
Westlake Boys' High School Headmaster David Ferguson told the Herald there was an incident on Saturday, with an adult male in his late 20s was found near the school's bottom fields.
"The police attended the scene and the investigation is currently with the coroner," he said.
A police spokesperson confirmed they attended a sudden death on Saturday morning at the school.
The Ministry of Education also said it was aware of the incident.
"Our thoughts are with the school and community," deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said.
"We have offered the support of our Traumatic Incident Team, however the school is being supported by their guidance counsellors.
"They know we are here to support them if needed."
Westlake Boys' High School is located on Auckland's North Shore and provides secondary education for more than 2000 boys in Years 9 to 13.
Where to get help:
If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. If you need to talk to someone:
• Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
• Call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or (09) 522 2999. Free text 4357 (HELP)
• Call Youthline on 0800 376 633
• Call Samaritans on 0800 726 666
Symptoms of depression:
Some signs of depression, especially if someone experiences a number of them for two weeks or more:
• Feeling down, most of the day, nearly every day and for weeks on end.
• Change in sleeping patterns or insomnia.
• Loss of appetite or significant weight loss or gain.
• Loss of interest and pleasure in life.
• Loss of motivation.
• Noticeable changes in behaviour such as irritability or withdrawing from others, isolating themselves.
• Feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness, whakamā or ashamed.
• Pain including headaches, abdominal pain and other body pain for which treatment and medication does not help.
• Poor concentration, forgetfulness, finding it hard to make decisions.
• Thoughts of suicide, or tell you they want to die or kill themselves.
Source: Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand