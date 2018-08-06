Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has received a $5500 pay rise, taking his salary to $279,562.

The pay rise for the country's highest-paid local body politician, councillors and Local Board members was set by the Remuneration Authority.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore received a $3000 pay rise to $157,518, major committee chairs got a salary boost of $2500 to $130,030, and councillors $2100 more to $109,750.

The biggest winners this year are the deputy chairs of the 21 Local Boards, who receive pay rises of up to $15,000 - set at 60 per cent of the chair's pay.

Katrina Bungard, the deputy chair of the large Howick Local Board, will see her pay rise $15,000 to $59,086.