A neighbour definitely wasn't seeing things when a 5.4m boat called Hallucination was stolen from a Napier home in broad daylight.

A neighbour reported seeing two men take the fibreglass boat from a Tyndale St, Onekawa address in at midday last Friday.

The pair left the Napier address towing the boat behind a dark blue Ford Transit van, registration UF5016.

One man was 30-40 years old, about 1.8m , and of large build. He was wearing a red singlet and a grey shirt.

The witness was not able to give a clear description of the second man.

The vessel is white with a green stripe, with the name Hallucination on both sides, and has an in-built six-cylinder motor. It was covered with a silver tarpaulin at the time it was taken.

If you can help police, call 06 831 0700, or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.