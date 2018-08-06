A Canterbury family says the Department of Conservation is to blame for the death of their two pets keas.

The alpine birds had been a part of Ron Stewart's life for more than 30 years but on Saturday he found them dead in their aviary, Stewart told Stuff.

On Friday, a DOC ranger and wildlife veterinarian visited their home in Darfield to observe the birds.

Their behaviour was observed and the birds were weighed and a blood sample and a feather were taken from each.

Ron said he has pleaded with DOC not to take the blood and when they did it took more than an hour for the blood to be taken, causing the birds to scream in pain.

The birds, named Stumpy and Casper, were huddled around their water bowl the day before their deaths.

The birds, thought to be over 40 years old, had been gifted to his late wife Dawn in 1977 who was a well-known parrot breeder.

DOC Mahaanui district operations manager Andy Thompson said the news was shocking and the death of the birds was "unintended and deeply concerning".

"We offer our sympathy to Ron Stewart and his family," Thompson told Stuff.

DoC's website estimates the bird's population as between 3000 and 7000, with the Southern Alps the only place in the world where the alpine parrot can be found in the wild.

Kea are protected by law, with the Wildlife Act declaring a maximum fine of $100,000 or six months in prison for anyone convicted of killing one.