A gang that originated in South Auckland in the early 1970s is attempting to gain a foothold in Oamaru, police say.

It is believed several patched members of the Barbarian Stormtrooper Aotearoa gang have relocated to Oamaru from Christchurch in an effort to establish a presence south of the Waitaki River.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said members of the gang, which was first established in Otara more than 40 years ago, first appeared in Oamaru several weeks ago.

"It's certainly not one we've heard a lot from in recent times. It's only the last two or three months we've been aware of it in town.''

Woodbridge said two patched members were seen in the car park at the Oamaru District Court during a court sitting last week and asked by police to remove their patches, as there was legislation that prevented patches being worn in or around court buildings.

He believed their presence was a subtle form of "advertising'' to show others the gang was in Oamaru.

He said there was no indication as to why the gang had decided to establish itself in the town.

Police had received reports of 10 to 12 patched members in Oamaru, though some were believed to have been visiting the town in recent weeks.

"There's probably one or two Oamaru people who are now wearing their regalia and colours as such, but if and when any offences are identified by them, we will take action as we would with anyone else.

"We're monitoring their behaviour and as with any other gang or criminal organisation, if any members of the public have got any information about them, [they should] contact police.''

Woodbridge said there was no evidence the gang was involved in any criminal activity that gangs were traditionally involved in, such as the distribution and sale of illegal drugs.

"It would just be speculation. We've got no evidence to prove or disprove that. But it's known that organised crime and gangs are there to make money, and drugs are something that gangs as a whole use to make money, to the detriment of the community.''

He said members frequented several addresses in Oamaru, including one in Caledonian Rd.