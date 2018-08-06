Five men charged in relation to the death of a Ngaruwahia man found dead near Tauranga are all set to fight their charges.

Mitchell Paterson's body was found in a body of water under the McLaren Falls Bridge last month.

All five accused appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Hamilton before Justice Sarah Katz.

Simon Peter Walker, 36, of Hamilton, did not seek further name suppression after entering not guilty pleas to charges of murder and kidnapping.

James Lee Green, 27, of Western Bay of Plenty, entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder by helping Walker evade arrest.

Leon Colin Wilson, 49, of Hamilton, Christopher Ramia Smith, 34, and Grant Stewart Wickens, 33, of Hamilton, all entered not guilty pleas to a charge of manslaughter.

All were remanded in further custody to reappear for a case review hearing in October.

A two-week jury trial date was also set down for July 1, 2019.