

The surviving humpback whale of two stranded on Ripiro Beach west of Dargaville will be euthanised today.

The whale, thought to be female, deteriorated overnight forcing the parties carrying out the rescue attempt to make the call to end its life, a Department of Conservation (DoC) spokeswoman said.

DoC, whale expert Dr Ingrid Visser, Project Jonah and iwi made decision at 8.15am this morning. The whale had been stuck in the mid-tide zone on the beach south west of Dargaville since Sunday morning.

A smaller juvenile whale, possibly the larger one's calf although only DNA tests will confirm that, was stranded at the same time and died at around 7.15am yesterday.

A DoC employee with the relevant expertise is travelling to the Northland coast west of Dargaville to end the misery of the very weak remaining whale.

Police and other emergency services were called in at about 8.30am this morning to clear the beach.

Over the past two days hundreds of people have been on the beach, including trained whale rescue volunteers, emergency services and members of the public who were part of the human chain passing buckets of seawater to keep the animal wet.

Many people also formed the crowd watching quietly from a roped off area.