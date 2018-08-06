An item fished from the water at Mount Maunganui yesterday has been confirmed as a human skull.

Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said this morning that initial indications are that it is from an adult and has been in the water for some years.

"There is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances in relation to the skull and the matter has been referred to the coroner."

Yesterday at about 1.30pm police received a report that a fisherman had found part of a human skull near Salisbury Wharf at Mount Maunganui.

Police responded to the scene, recovered the skull and took it to a forensic pathologist to be examined.

Kingsbury said the Police National Dive Squad will be assisting with a search of the area surrounding Salisbury Wharf today.

The dive squad will be assisted by the Tauranga Harbourmaster.

"It is expected that the search will be completed today but while it is under way there will be restrictions around the use of the wharf and the surrounding area for members of the public," Kingsbury said.

"This is to ensure the search can be conducted safely.

"The police appreciate the cooperation of the public and Port of Tauranga in this matter."