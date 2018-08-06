Extreme body board stuntman Hayley Patuwai has done it again - this time taking on a mammoth wave in Bali.

Footage has emerged of Patuwai - aka Dr Bubbles - boarding across the face of a massive wave at Uluwatu in Bali on July 25.

Located at the southwest of the island, Uluwatu is known for its large, world-class surfing waves and Patuwai has shown they were no match for him.

The video posted to Youtube by Surfers of Bali shows Patuwai start at the crest of the gigantic wave before shooting down the face at high speeds.

Patuwai's body board antics went worldwide in 2016 after he went down Huka Falls with nothing but body board and a wetsuit on.

At the time of the incident, Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills condemned his actions as reckless and irresponsible.

The Huka Falls are the largest falls on the Waikato River, where the stream - normally 100m wide - is forced through a 20m wide gorge and over a dramatic 11m drop.

Up to 220,000 litres a second gushes through the gorge and shoots out more than 8m into a pool of water below.