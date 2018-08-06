An Aucklander has shared her "grim" experience of searching for survivors on Gili Trawangan after a strong earthquake struck Lombok overnight.

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck early yesterday evening at a depth of 15km and has killed more than 90 people.

Charlotte Fenwick said she spent the night desperately searching rubble of demolished buildings for survivors.

"It's very grim, the professional dive community of mainly expats have stepped in to an emergency service role.

"They're doing an amazing job at the same as we're trying to evacuate hundreds of stranded tourists back to the mainland," she said.

The 29-year-old is based on the popular resort island off the west coast of Lombok as a dive instructor and says there have been several deaths on the small island.

Workers remove the debris at a building damaged by an earthquake in Bali. Photo / AP

Fenwick said a temporary morgue has been built and fellow dive instructors and professionals have been working in a makeshift triage unit there.

"I can't see myself getting much sleep for a few days," she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said they have no information to suggest Kiwis have been injured in the quake or its aftershocks at this stage.

An MFAT spokesperson said the Government of Indonesia is doing its best to evacuate hundreds of foreigners and locals in the area.

"We are aware that the Indonesian authorities are allocating additional resource to the evacuations, including on Gili Trawangan.

Indonesian men inspect buildings damaged by an earthquake in Sembalun, on Lombok Island. Photo / AP

"New Zealand consular officials have been deployed to Bali to assist New Zealanders affected by the earthquake.

"These officials are actively liaising with Indonesian authorities on their response," the spokesperson said.

MFAT say if family members have concerns about a New Zealand citizen family member, they should try to contact them directly themselves first, even via social media.

MFAT also advises all New Zealanders in Indonesia to register their details on SafeTravel and to follow any instructions issued by local authorities.

What to do:

• New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can call the New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta on (+ 62 21) 2995 5800 or via email on nzembjak@cbn.net.id.

• If you have concerns about a New Zealand citizen family member in Indonesia, please try and make direct contact in the first instance, including by social media. If you have ongoing concerns, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on +64 4 439 8000 and ask to speak to Consular Division.

• All New Zealanders in Indonesia are advised to register their details on www.safetravel.govt.nz, to follow any instructions issued by the local authorities and let their family in New Zealand know they are okay.