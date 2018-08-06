A murderer, rapist and arsonist was denied parole because of comments suggesting an anti-authoritarian view and a fixation with alcohol made in telephone conversations.

Edward Albert McElroy was jailed in 1993 after he strangled, raped and struck 19-year-old Fresha Wharepapa in the head with an axe before setting her Inglewood house on fire, killing her three-month-old son Nikau Sonny Popo.

He was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder, manslaughter, arson and rape.

At his latest Parole Board hearing in May, the board said he was "certainly close to release" until the members received an "intel report" containing information about some of his telephone conversations.

"That report threw up three issues; firstly, an anti-authority belief between Mr McElroy and his sponsor [withheld], secondly a fixation on consuming alcohol on his release and thirdly a threat to behave badly if he was not granted parole on this occasion," the Parole Board said in its decision.

The board admitted the comments could be attributed to "bravado" but said "it also demonstrates a concerning lack of objectivity on the part, particularly, of Mr McElroy's sponsors".

The board declined his parole appeal but asked for an addition to the psychological report taking in the new information.

When last seen by the board in October 2017, it was noted he was on the pathway to reintegration but that it should be approached in a slow manner.

He was part of programmes where he was allowed to undertake paid work in the community, he had graduated from the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Programme and had been escorted out of prison under the watch of corrections officers 10 times.

The board agreed to see McElroy in six months' time rather than the usual 12 months.