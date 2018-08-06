Security footage of a woman stealing a wallet from an elderly shopper at an Auckland grocery shop has been shared over 2000 times on Facebook.

The footage, allegedly captured at Fruit World Greville Rd, in Albany, shows a woman stealing a wallet from an open handbag in a shopping trolley as the elderly owner bends over a vegetable shelf.

The woman, who has dark hair and is wearing a green T-shirt, black pants, and jandals, and appears to be pregnant, can be seen walking off with the wallet as the owner remains unaware of what has happened.

When contacted by the Herald, a Fruit World Greville Rd staff member said police had been notified of the incident which took place on Wednesday, August 1.

They wished to make no further comment.

The staff member was unaware of how the security footage came to be on Facebook, but since its upload the video had received over 2200 shares and 73000 views.

Commenters on the post have expressed their disgust at the woman's actions, and called for anyone to come forward who knows her.

"Shame on her," one person said, while another wrote "The poor old lady is in for a shock".

On commenter posted that she had heard that the elderly victim had $300 in her purse at the time.

Others suggested this was a good warning to keep your handbag on you, or within eyesight at all times.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had received a report from the victim and were investigating the incident.