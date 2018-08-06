A store attendant has been robbed at knife-point this afternoon by three offenders on Kingseat Rd.

A police spokesperson said a man and two women with partially covered faces entered the store around 3pm and threatened the attendant.

"They stole cigarettes and left the scene in a blue Subaru station wagon. The store attendant was not injured," they said.

Counties Manukau Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious. They can be contacted on (09) 261 1300.