The Hamilton doctor who was killed when his car ran over him as he was getting items from the boot of the vehicle has left a big hole in Waikato DHB's dermatology department.

Dr Anthony Yung was in the car park of the Tawa St Specialist Clinic in Melville just before 8.30am on Friday morning when he tried to stop his car rolling back, tripped and fell under it, police have confirmed.

The 50-year-old was an experienced dermatologist who shared his time as a consultant for Waikato DHB and as a private clinician at the Tawa St clinic.

He also ran outreach clinics at the hospitals in Tokoroa and Te Kuiti and at some private practices in Taupo.

Dr Amanda Oakley, an adjunct associate professor at Waikato DHB's department of dermatology, said Yung was well-loved and respected by both colleagues and patients.

His death had left a big hole in the small team of just four dermatologists, who would miss his kindness and sense of humour

Yung, originally from Levin, studied at Otago University before and then started as an intern at Waikato Hospital. He also spent one year at Auckland Hospital and five years at the Leeds General Infirmary before returning to Hamilton in 2006.

Oakley had known Yung for about 20 years and said his death was an enormous loss for the hospital.

"He can't be replaced. He was very kind and knowledgeable and worked incredibly hard on behalf of his numerous patients."

He also spent a lot of time teaching the students.

"He was very respected for his diagnostic acumen."

Waikato Road Policing Senior Sergeant Peter van de Wetering said police were now trying to ascertain how and why the unfortunate accident occurred.

"It was a very new car so it's highly unlikely to be any sort of mechanical fault. It, I guess, would more likely be a user error so that unfortunately is mostly likely the cause, but we will determine that in full later on."