Over 100 New Zealand fire personnel have been sent to North America to fight and contain destructive wildfires in Canada and the United States.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) sent six more firefighters to Canada last night in addition to the three they sent to the United States on Friday.

They will join members from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) after Canadian and United States authorities requested assistance.

Land Component Commander Brigadier John Boswell said the NZDF was always ready to lend a hand to others who were in trouble.

Advertisement

"Our firefighters are highly skilled and experienced.

"They are regularly called upon for emergencies in New Zealand and overseas, and while controlling extensive blazes is demanding work".

"Their skills will make a significant contribution to the massive coalition effort to battle the fires," Boswell said.

A U.S. Air Force plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in California. Photo / AP

Fifty-four firefighters and 11 management personnel left Auckland last night in addition to the 36 fire personnel deployed in the north and northwest of the United States.

Among those deployed from New Zealand are two Whanganui firefighters, Gavin Pryce and Andy Simons.

It is the first time the pair have been deployed overseas and they'll be there for over a month.

"We'll be there up to 42 days so it's a long deployment. We'll be doing 14-day shifts with a small break in between.

Corporals Thomas Grant (left) and Reg Reid are in the three-member New Zealand Defence Force firefighting team deployed to the US.

"We don't know exactly where we're going yet but we're likely to be staying in fire camps, sleeping in tents, in pretty remote locations," Pryce said.

Around 90 wildfires are raging across 14 states in the northwestern United States and in Canada, authorities have recorded 1085 wildfires since the fire season began on April 1.

Wildfires have been destroying thousands of lives across the globe with wildfires raging throughout Portugal, Greece, Canada, the United States and parts of Africa.

Sergeant Alex Walker is leading the three-member New Zealand Defence Force firefighting team. Photo / Supplied

Heat warnings have also been issued throughout the Northern Hemisphere with temperatures reaching the high 40's throughout Europe.

In Spain, heat warnings were issued for 41 of the country's 50 provinces as temperatures were expected to reach up to 44C.

The World Meteorological Organisation says Europe's continental record temperature is 48C in Greece in 1977.

In Portugal's capital, Lisbon, temperatures reached 43 degrees Celsius on Friday - the national record is 47.4C.

Over 740 firefighters battled a forest fire in country's south on Saturday as the temperatures climbed near record highs.

Around 400 firefighters and five water-dropping aircraft also battled a wildfire in the southern region of Algarve.

Large flames are seen on a hillside outside the village of Monchique, in southern Portugal's Algarve region. Photo / AP

The Mendocino Complex Fire in California exploded overnight and grew 25 per cent and blackened more than 1000sq km as of Sunday morning.

It is the fifth largest wildfire in California's history and is one of 17 major blazes burning across the western state.

Sergeant Alex Walker who is leading the NZDF team deployed to the United States says the contingent is looking forward to doing their part.

"It is a great opportunity to show that we are an asset not just in New Zealand but also internationally.

"Working as part of a multinational team, especially with the Australians, will be a great development opportunity for us," Walker said.

Whanganui-local Pryce said the whole deployment is "pretty exciting" and was told it is the biggest challenge Kiwi firefighters have ever faced.

"The whole of Canada is at level 5, which is the highest fire danger. In British Columbia, where we're heading, there are 412 fires currently burning.

"There are 520 fires in all of Canada at the moment, so it's huge," he said.

- Additional reporting from the Wanganui Chronicle, Agencies