A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has now been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Earlier this evening the NZ Transport Agency advised commuters to expect delays due to a crash blocking lane 2 and 3 on the Harbour bridge.

The crash, situated in the northbound lanes, caused delays back to Wellington St.

NZTA has now advised that all lanes are now open and the crash has been cleared, but motorists are advised to expect delays as congestion eases.

Traffic was still delayed as far back as Ellerslie.

FINAL UPDATE 5.20PM

Meanwhile, on the Southwestern Motorway a crash was blocking the left lane just before Cavendish Drive causing delays in both directions.