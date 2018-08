Police swarmed on the Southern Institute of Technology in Invercargill this afternoon following a suspected bomb threat.

A police spokesman said they were called about 1.30pm to the building between Don and Esk Sts.

A reporter at the scene said staff and students were evacuated to Don St but were given the all-clear at 1.55pm and allowed to re-enter the building.

People who had been evacuated said they understood the incident was a suspected bomb threat.