The cow that attacked two people in a south Auckland park has been put down, along with its eight-month old calf.

Cliff McMahon intervened when a woman was attacked by a protective herd in Totara Park, yesterday afternoon.

McMahon this afternoon remained in Middlemore Hospital after being trampled.

The animals were allowed to roam near the park's recreational trails and farm manager Peter Linton said there had only ever been one other confrontation in the past 18 years.

He said, in that case, the animal was antagonised.

Linton said the cow and calf involved in yesterday's attack have both been sent to the slaughterhouse.

Auckland Council head of parks services Mark Bowater said staff visited Totara Park first thing this morning and provided assistance to Linton.

"We worked with them to identify an individual cow being overly protective of her calf. During calving season, cows are typically very protective of their calves and do not like people to get near them," Bowater said.

"We recommend anyone who chooses to go in parts of our parks with cows is extra careful during calving season, as it is a cow's natural instinct to protect their calves. Over this time people should keep their distance from cows, and ensure they never come between them and their calves."