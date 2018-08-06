A police forensic pathologist will examine a "skull" pulled from the water at Mount Maunganui today.

The item has been described as looking like "the top of a skull" by a woman who saw it, but there is no confirmation of that yet.

The woman, who only wanted to be referred to as Debbie, who works at the Mount Ocean Sports Club at Salisbury Wharf, said the item "looks human".

She said it was pulled from the water and "looks old".

Debbie said the object did not have a jaw.

Sergeant Jason Perry, speaking at the scene, said the item was found by a fisherman.

He said it came in on the fisherman's line.

"We are not sure whether or not [it is] human.

"We are getting a forensic pathologist in. It's nothing suspicious at this stage. It is up to the forensic pathologist to give us some guidance on that."

A separate police spokeswoman also confirmed that a fisherman had found an item "which he believed may be human remains".

"Police were called and we are currently examining the item and making inquiries. We don't have any other information we can provide at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

The fisherman declined to comment out of respect for the remains.