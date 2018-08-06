There have been arrests in relation to a door-to-door sports club donation scam in Pāpāmoa.

Last week the police issued a warning about people going door-to-door in Pāpāmoa pretending to collect donations for clubs.

Today the police announced that, thanks to members of the public coming forward with information, arrests were made on Friday.

"Police recently received complaints regarding two men door knocking and asking residents for donations, while misrepresenting as members of a local rugby club," police said in a statement this afternoon.

Police said as a result of inquiries, the men had been charged with obtaining by deception.

Sergeant Tristan Murray encouraged local residents to contact police should they experience similar activities.

"If you have anyone knock at your door asking for donations or acting in an intimidating manner that don't look or appear to be legitimate please call 111," he said.

"If it is found that they're committing an offence of obtaining by deception it carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment."