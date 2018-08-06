A man was taken to hospital with what were understood to be minor burns as firefighters extinguished a blaze which destroyed a car and damaged a shed.

The man had already been taken to Wairoa Hospital by private vehicle by the time the northern Hawke's Bay town's volunteer fire brigade arrived with two appliances and a tanker after a call to the fire at an address off Ngamotu Rd at 9.34am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said the car was hauled from the shed and firefighters set about saving the shed which was understood to be not extensively damaged.

The man was reported to be in a comfortable and stable condition at Wairoa Hospital and likely to be discharged later today.

In Central Hawke's Bay, firefighters and a fire investigator spent much of the morning at the scene of a fire which destroyed a stable in the southern outskirts of Waipukurau.

No animals were in the stable off Porangahau Rd, near the intersection with Racecourse Rd, where the fire was reported at 7.18am.

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the building was ablaze with the roof collapsing when the first appliances arrived.

Volunteers firefighters from the Waipukurau, Waipawa and Otane brigades attended along with members of Tamatea Rural Fire, while crews from Napier and Hastings were also called out but were ultimately not needed at the scene.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to have involved a truck and a car north of Napier today. The collision, on Tangoio Settlement Rd, was reported at 10.28am.

No one was trapped in the vehicles and no injuries were reported.