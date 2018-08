A truck driver is trapped in the cab of the vehicle after reports it rolled and has blocked a Northland road.

Fire and Emergency staff at the scene said the driver was trapped following the crash on Mangakahia Rd, State Highway 15, just after midday today.

Police said the road would be blocked for hours as logs had spilled across the road and was blocking traffic in both directions.

The scene was near Awarua abut 15km south of Kaikohe.